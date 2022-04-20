Fargodome Getting New Turf In 10-Year Naming Deal With Gate City Bank

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargodome is getting a brand-new football turf and it will continue to be known as Gate City Bank Field.

It’s part of a new $2.5 million, 10-year agreement between the dome and bank, which has had naming rights for the past decade.

Fargodome staff say the existing turf is being replaced as it has reached the end of its life.

The turf will be removed in April and will be recycled and reused.

The new AstroTurf is an advanced and stronger product designed to hold its shape better.

It’ll be installed in June.