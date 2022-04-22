Impostor claims to be Douglas County deputy

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KVRR) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of a man who’s been contacting people by phone and claiming to be a Douglas County deputy.

Chief Deputy Jason Peterson says the impostor is using the name of an actual deputy.

The man is using several reasons to explain why he’s contacting people, including missed court dates, missed jury duty, and an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who received one of the calls is asked to contact Douglas County Dispatch at 320-762-8151.