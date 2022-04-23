Fargo Pop Expo a treat for fans

The Fargo Pop Expo kicks off this weekend to celebrate pop culture for everyone.

The Butler Building at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds is hosting the events which features pop culture legends like Barry Williams from the Brady Bunch, Butch Patrick and comic book artist Angel Medina.

Other notable features include Batman and The Batmobile and Cristy Lee from Motor Trend.

Organizers are excited to see families bond over shared interests and for them to get a chance to meet a few legends throughout the weekend.

“You got little kids all to grandparents, easy. That’s kind of the thing is that this ties everyone together in a way and there’s a lot of crossover so people that are fans of stuff from the 50s an 60s their kids are fans of this stuff too. So, it’s a fun family weekend entertainment thing and it’s a big exhibit and we also have some panel discussions and things like that going on too and artists workshops and stuff,” says Chairman of Fargo PopExpo Tony Tilton.

The PopExpo goes through Sunday from 10AM until 4PM.

Tickets are 20 dollars for a family pass which includes 2 adults and any number of kids, 8 dollars for adults and 6 dollars for teens, educators and seniors.