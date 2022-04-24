Bridges And Roads Close As Waters Rise in Grand Forks-East Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS & EAST GRAND FORKS (KVRR) — Bridges and roads are being closed in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks as the river rises.

The Point Bridge on Minnesota Avenue was closed at 1 Sunday afternoon.

The Kennedy and Sorlie bridges are open, but the Sorlie Bridge is expected to close sometime on Monday.

The closure into Riverside Park has been installed.

Some residential areas of East Grand Forks remain flooded due to the heavy rains.

National Weather Service has a forecasted crest of 48.5 feet on Wednesday.

That’s well below the record set in 1997 at 54.3 feet.