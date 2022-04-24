Fargo baby loves pickles and the internet loves her

The baby's mom, Erin Bonn, shared the video with KVRR and says it's funny she's "famous" now

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — This is Ellis and her dad Brennan.

We’re calling her the “Pickle Baby.”

She was with her parents at Silver Dollar Bar and Flying Pig Grill in West Fargo on St. Patrick’s Day.

She was six months old.

That’s when she tried her first pickle and from the looks of it, she loved it.

People loved her reaction. The video was sent into Ellen DeGeneres and was then shared on Ellentube.

The family says the video has been viewed more than one million times!