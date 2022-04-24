Fargo Donates 29,000 Sandbags To Help Valley City Flood Fight

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The city of Fargo has loaded up around 29,000 sandbags to help Valley City in its fight against the rising Sheyenne River.

Valley City declared a flood emergency on Saturday following heavy rain showers.

City crews are working to protect the city to 21 feet.

The Sheyenne is nearing moderate flood stage of 16 feet and is forecast to crest on Saturday at 18.5 feet, which would be two feet below the flood of record.

Valley City State University campus is safe and all classes and services will operate normally.

The sandbags donated by Fargo were produced during Fargo Sandbag Central’s 2020 production.