Biden will attend Mondale memorial service

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – The White House says President Biden will travel to Minneapolis on Sunday, May 1.

The date coincides with a memorial service planned for former Vice President Walter Mondale.

Mondale died in April, 2021. He was 93.

The memorial service will be held at the University of Minnesota’s Northrup Auditorium.

Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are among those expected to speak during the service.