Dabar calls out Mahoney during debate & mayor defends his record

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – There were verbal fireworks during the Fargo Mayoral Forum hosted by The Chamber and the Downtown Community partnership.

“You have not worked well with your commission to improve lives and that’s why one of your fellow commissioners is here challenging you. You have not worked well with our state partners and this is why one of our state representatives is here challenging you. And you have not worked well with the community and businesses to solve problems. That’s why I’m here challenging you. It’s time for new leadership in Fargo,” Fargo mayoral candidate Hakun Dabar said.

Dabar, a nonprofit leader and small business owner, also called out Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney for not having enough women and people of color in his cabinet. Eight of the 24 members are women.

“I think in my balance of work you’ve seen a very successful community. We have a 20 percent growth in our population in 10 years. We have grown. We have improved. We have gotten better. If any of you doesn’t think it’s better now than it was eight years ago then you’re mistaken. This community has the number one job market. We have the number one place for young people to come,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney didn’t fire back at Dabar directly, but did address the issues he brought up saying he’s worked with people on the federal, state and local levels and is a leader who listens. He said an example is helping move the timetable to finishing the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion from 18 years to six.

Click here for more information on Mayor Mahoney’s cabinet.