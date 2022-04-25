North Dakota utilities scrambling to restore power

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KCND) – Bismarck-based Montana Dakota Utilities says it may take days before electricity is restored to several communities in northwestern North Dakota.

The utility says some customers in Williston and Watford City are still without power, and crews are working in those areas. But MDU’s Mark Hanson says north of that area, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

At the height of the storm, more than 16,000 MDU customers in that part of the state. Hanson says this appears to be one for the record books.

Hanson says MDU has 15 four-person crews working to restore power. He says more crews will be hired if needed.

Meanwhile, a manager at Minot-based Verendrye Electric Cooperative says the storm was the worst he’s seen in his 13 years.

Tom Rafferty says at the height of the storm, around 1800 meters were without power. On Monday, that number was between 400 and 500. Rafferty estimates that around 250 utility poles were broken.