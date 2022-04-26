Island Park renovation plans have two options on where to put the pool

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The company behind designing renovations at Fargo’s Island Park have narrowed where to put the pool down to two options.

At the second master plan public input meeting, AGL Landscape Architecture shared option one would put parking where it is now and move the pool to the right of that parking lot. Option two leaves the pool where it is.

Other things being discussed include a 450 seat open air amphitheater, pickle ball courts and a sculpture garden.

“Making things accessible for everybody and safety, of course, within the park are several areas that are dark and certain times and, so, looking at light distribution and where things can be programmed so they are as safe as they can be,” Brett Gurholt with AGL Landscape Architecture said.

Click here to see all the plans and to send Fargo Park District your ideas.