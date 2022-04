Students join flood fight of Pembina River in Pembina, North Dakota

WALHALLA, N.D. (KVRR) – Students from North Border Pembina are helping out with a little bit of sandbagging along the Pembina River in Pembina, North Dakota.

That is where the river meets up with the Red River of the North.

The Red is in moderate flood stage of 44 feet and is forecast to crest Monday at 49.2 feet.

That is just into the major flooding category.

The record on the Red in that area was set in 1997 at 54.9 feet.