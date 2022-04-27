Update: 3 arrested in largest fentanyl seizure in Clay County

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Three people are in custody following the seizure of nearly 1,100 fentanyl pills near Moorhead.

Moorhead Police, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Drug Enforcement Administration attempted to conduct two traffic stops on Interstate 94 in Clay County. Both vehicles tried to flee, but were eventually stopped.

Officers located 1,091 suspected fentanyl pills and approximately 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The street value of the drugs seized is estimated to be $37,000.

Ammunition was also found. One of the vehicles was stolen.

Investigators say the arrests were made after they obtained specific information showing the suspects were frequently traveling to the Minneapolis area to pick up drugs and distribute them locally.

Larry McClendon is charged with Felony First Degree Controlled Substance Conspiracy to Sell, Felony Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, and Driving after Cancellation – Inimical to Public Safety.

Raphael Murphy faces First Degree Controlled Substance and Fifth Degree Controlled Substance Conspiracy to Sell, along with Felon in Possession of Ammunition.

Cameron Desjarlais faces First Degree and Fifth Degree Controlled Substance Conspiracy to Sell, Felony Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, and four Cass County, ND, active drug warrants.

Investigators say the case is the area’s third significant drug seizure within the last month and the largest fentanyl seizure in Clay County.