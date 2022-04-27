Grand Forks police car involved in crash, four injured

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Police in Grand Forks say four people were injured in a crash involving a police car.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a theft in progress at the Rock Bottle Shop when the squad car collided with a car at the corner of Gateway Drive and North Columbia Road.

The police officer, a civilian in the squad car and two people in the other car were taken by ambulance to Altru Hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation.