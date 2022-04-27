Mega Millions Jackpot Winners in Minnesota Come Forward…Sort of

RAMSEY, Minn. (KVRR) — Two weeks after the ticket was sold at this Holiday station store in Ramsey, north of St. Paul, the winners of Minnesota’s first Mega Millions jackpot have claimed their prize.

A married couple, who have chosen to stay anonymous, wins the jackpot worth $110 million.

They have selected the cash option worth around $66 million before taxes.

Erika Helvick Anderson, the Minnesota Lottery Director of Public Affairs, says the couple did want to share a few details about their win and what they’ll do with the money.

The lottery winner has been a regular player and recognized the winning numbers as hers the same night of the drawing, then told her husband.

“She takes a few breaks occasionally, but she was very glad she’s been back playing faithfully in 2021,” said Anderson.

“She said, ‘Thank goodness. If I had seen those numbers and I didn’t have a ticket…’ and she trailed off. But luckily, she had a ticket.”

They both went to work the next day but plan on retiring this summer.

They told lottery officials they plan to buy a house and a car, and travel.