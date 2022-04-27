Patient, crew safe after Sanford AirMed ambulance collides with bird

FARGO (KVRR) – No one was injured when a Sanford AirMed fixed wing air ambulance collided with a bird in Fargo.

Sanford AirMed Director Tim Meyer says the airplane was departing Hector International Airport Wednesday morning when the collision happened.

“Due to the fast response of the pilot, the plane landed safely,” Meyer said. “There was one patient on-board and they were transported safely. There were no injuries resulting from the incident.”

Meyer says the airplane, which is based in Dickinson, sustained minor damage.