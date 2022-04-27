State probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A state investigation launched after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer has determined that the department engages in a pattern of race discrimination.

Minnesota’s Department of Human Rights announced the finding of the nearly two-year probe on Wednesday.

The department has the power to enforce the state’s Human Rights Act, which makes it illegal for police departments to discriminate against someone due to their race.

Floyd was killed May 25, 2020.

Then-Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin Floyd to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin was convicted last spring of murder.

Three other officers were convicted this year of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights.