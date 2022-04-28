Acting U.S. Attorney for North Dakota Selected To Become Judge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Acting U.S. Attorney for North Dakota Nick Chase has been appointed to a judgeship in the East Central Judicial District.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced the appointment of Chase to fill the seat being vacated by Judge Thomas Olson who is retiring this week for health reasons.

He was selected from a pool of four candidates for the seat based in Fargo.

Chase has served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office since 2002.

He became acting U.S. Attorney in February 2021.

Olson has served as a district judge since 2014.