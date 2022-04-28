Kitchen Fire Causes $25,000 in Damage At South Fargo Apartment Building

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo fire crews respond to yet another apartment fire this week, at least the third in as many days.

A fire was reported around 1 a.m. in an apartment building at 1717 40th Street South.

It was contained to one unit and fire officials say it started in the kitchen.

The damage estimate is around $25,000.

No one was hurt.

Earlier this week, 53-year-old Tracy Knight was arrested on suspicion of endangering by fire after a man was hospitalized for burns following a south Fargo apartment fire in the 1500 block of 17th Street South.

On Tuesday, one person was found dead while fire crews were putting out flames at an apartment in the 2700 block of 32nd Avenue South.

The identity of the victim and cause of the fire have yet to be released.