Casselton couple readies for possible legal fight against proposed soybean plant

Site of proposed soybean plant in Casselton.

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A Casselton couple has hired a lawyer to highlight their concerns with a proposed soybean crushing plant west of Casselton.

Greg and Susan Kempel are raising a number of concerns. Soybean processors associations in Minnesota and North Dakota are behind the project, along with Louisiana-based CGB Enterprises.

Attorney Josh Swanson of Fargo says the Kempels are concerned about the location of the plant, its effect on property values and the potential for increased traffic, noise, light and dust.

Swanson says the Kempels wouldn’t necessarily sue over the plant, but rather, give notice that lawsuits, perhaps class-action, are likely if the city council approves a conditional use permit for the plant.

The Casselton City Council is scheduled to vote on the permit Monday night. Its has already been approved by the city’s planning and zoning board.