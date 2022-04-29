Child Abuse Prevention Month shines a light on local issues

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It’s Child Abuse Prevention Month and doctors who work in Sanford Health’s Traumatic Treatment Center say child abuse is a serious issue in North Dakota.

According to the health system, in 2020 there were almost 2,000 confirmed child abuse cases with several deaths.

Experts say COVID has a negative impact and they saw some of their worst cases.

Abuse can be sexual, physical, emotional and psychological. It can have lasting impact on children causing them to show symptoms like avoiding school, triggering moments or hyper arousal.

“Child Abuse Prevention Month is about setting up for children, we want to make sure that the community understands risks of child abuse and the impact of child abuse and when a child is in trouble that our community knows how to stand up for them,” Sanford Health Clinical Director of the Traumatic Treatment Center Dr. Nicola Herting Ph.D. said.

If you suspect a child is being abused call 833-958-3500 or call 911.