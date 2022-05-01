Levee Watch Volunteers Needed in Valley City as Sheyenne River Rises

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) — Valley City is looking for levee watch volunteers to cover four-hour shifts now through at least Wednesday.

Call the Flood Hotline to sign up: 701-890-7848.

The Sheyenne River has jumped a foot since Friday and is sitting at just over 18 feet with a crest forecast Sunday night of 18.1 feet.

The record of 20.6 was set in 2009.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reduced its water releases from Baldhill Dam, northeast of Valley City, by 800 cubic feet per second.

They will hold at that level for the near future.

The corps says the reduced outflows will minimize additional flood impacts to downstream communities.