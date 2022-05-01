Man Accused of Assaulting Grand Forks Woman After Following Her Into Apartment

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A woman is assaulted in a Grand Forks apartment and police arrest an unnamed man.

It happened around 10:45 Sunday morning in the 2600 block of 13th Avenue South.

Police say the man followed the woman into a secure building and asked to use her phone.

He then followed the woman into her apartment and assaulted her before fleeing.

Police have not released the suspects identity.

He faces charges of terrorizing and felonious restraint and could face additional counts as the investigation is ongoing.