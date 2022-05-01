Maple and Sheyenne Rivers may cause potential flooding

Multiple cities are taking precautions for potential record setting crests in the Maple and Sheyenne Rivers.

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — Multiple cities are taking precautions for potential record setting crests in the Maple and Sheyenne Rivers.

With the heavy rain over the last several weeks, rivers are rising and some areas are preparing for flooding.

Jason Benson, Cass County Engineer, says the areas expected to see the worst of it are the Sheyenne River between Kindred and Harwood and the Maple River, southwest of Mapleton to Harwood, north of West Fargo.

“So for the next two days, we’re going to see the highest rise on the river then there is kind of a number of combinations cause that Maple River water that’s coming from the Mapleton area getting up to the Sheyenne between West Fargo and Harwood. That’s going to keep the Sheyenne high. So once the Sheyenne crest’s in 24 to 48 hours, it’ll stay high for the next week,” said Jason Benson, Cass County Engineer.

And several roads are expected to close. Cass 17, north of West Fargo to Harwood at Cass 20. Cass 20 at 17, at the Sheyenne River, and near Cass 13 Potential for Cass 16 and Cass 36 between Kindred and Horace Cass 22 west of Cass 17.

“A lot of people know what to do based on the past flood events, especially going back to 2009, 2010 and 2011. But we do encourage people if you lost access to your home or your driveway was overtopped by flood waters in the past, expect that this year along those rivers,” said Benson.

He also says if you’ve had to put sandbags down in the past to protect your home, you should take those same precautions.

“On the Maple River near Mapleton, that gauge is supposed to crest in 24 hours or so sometime Monday, and maybe into Tuesday at just below 22 feet. So again that’s about a top 10 flood event, it’s going to be a pretty high crest. In Kindred, the Sheyenne River is supposed to be also just below 22 feet, and then at Harwood the 91.4 which is pretty substantial,” said Benson.

If you have questions or are new to the area they say talk to your neighbors or call the Highway Department at Cass County.