Vehicles roll in for Valley Vintage Car Show

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Ninety-seven cars and 100 exhibits attract dozens of people to the annual spring car show in West Fargo.

This is the 45th Annual Valley City Car Show.

The Valley City Car Club hosts the event and brings in a variety of vehicles from multiple decades to Veterans Memorial Arena.

There are pedal bikes, pedal cars, classic Buicks, American muscle cars, and luxury European vehicles.

Organizers say all the vehicles other than the pedal ones are street legal and they come from all across the area.

Some of the vehicles are worth $300,000.

“You’re not going to find a car show in the area that has the kind of variety we have very often. We have everything from original cars from the early 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, up to current model muscle cars,” said Jason Geir, President of the Valley Vintage Car Club.

Next year marks 50 years for the car club and they’re looking to make it the biggest show yet.