Couple dies after pickup is swept away in Cannonball River

Hettinger County Sheriff Sarah Warner at scene where pickup was carried away.

MOTT, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A couple from Oklahoma died after their pickup was swept away in the Cannonball River near Mott in southwestern North Dakota.

Hettinger County Sheriff Sarah Warner says Patrick and Joan Blake became trapped in the pickup when they attempted to cross the river at a low crossing.

Warner says Mrs. Blake called 9-1-1 shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday to report that their truck was in the river and water was up to the doors.

Their bodies were recovered by the Dickinson dive team. The pickup was found in water that was about 15-feet deep.

The Blake’s, from Arcadia, Oklahoma, were visiting family in Mott.