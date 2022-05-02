Hundreds of goldfish found in Moorhead culvert

The Minnesota DNR says the goldfish are considered an invasive species

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Aaron Holte sent us these pictures after spotting a bunch of goldfish in a culvert on the Minnesota State Community and Technical College campus in Moorhead.

It’s along 28th Avenue South from 8th to 20th streets.

By the time our crew arrived, we only spotted one fish.

The Minnesota DNR says 275 goldfish considered an invasive species were recovered by a good samaritan with a net.

The fish were taken to North Dakota and they will have to be killed.

A DNR Conservation Officer removed 10 to 15 more fish, most were stuck in weeds.

It’s not known if the fish got into nearby sewers.

Officials don’t know who released the fish or why.

If they got into lakes or streams, they could grow very large and compete with native fish for food and habitat.