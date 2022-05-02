North Dakota DOT Places Barriers To Keep Water From Overtaking I-29 In Walsh County

WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Department of Transportation workers are trying to keep I-29 southbound open at mile marker 166.

That is just south of the Warsaw/Minto exit in Walsh County.

They are installing water barriers as the flood waters keep rising.

One lane is already closed until the water is no longer covering the roadway.

They ask that if you are in the area, use caution and obey the posted reduced speed limit.