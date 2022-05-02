Police: Grand Forks man followed woman into apartment, assaulted her

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A Grand Forks man was arrested Sunday after police say he followed a woman into her apartment and assaulted her.

Twenty-seven-year old Jarrod Jashawn Adams is charged with kidnapping, terrorizing, felonious restraint and simple assault.

Police say Adams followed the woman into a secure building and requested to use her cellular phone. He then followed the woman into her apartment and assaulted her before fleeing.

The investigation remains open. Police say there is not an ongoing threat to the public.