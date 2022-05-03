National Guard helicopters deployed to Cavalier County

ND National Guard Black Hawk crew prepares departure from Bismarck

ND National Guard Black Hawk with sandbags

BISMARCK (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum has authorized the use of two National Guard helicopters to reinforce Bourbanis Dam, in Cavalier County.

National Guard spokesman Bill Prokopyk says two Black Hawk helicopters departed Bismarck at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. The helicopters will be used to place one-ton sandbags to help fortify the dam against rising water levels.

Local emergency management officials say North Dakota Highway 5 has been closed in the area.

Residents that may be affected in the immediate downstream area have been notified of the situation.