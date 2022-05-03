Opening of Lake Ashtabula Campgrounds Delayed Due To Flooding

BARNES CO., N.D. (KVRR) — The opening of the campground facilities at Lake Ashtabula is delayed due to impacts from flooding.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would have opened the campgrounds this past Sunday.

But snowpack and flooding conditions are preventing safe access to most of the camping facilities.

The affected campgrounds include East Ashtabula Crossing, West Ashtabula Crossing, Eggert’s Landing and Mel Rieman Recreation Area.

They are now expected to open on May 19.