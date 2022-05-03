Traffic stop leads to another fentanyl seizure in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – There’s been another large fentanyl seizure in Moorhead.

Police say early Sunday morning, an officer spotted a vehicle that struck the median on 20th St. near Belsly Boulevard. The officer also noted the car had equipment violations, and a traffic stop was conducted in the 3000 block of 20th St. S.

Police say the driver initially gave a false name to the officer. When the car was searched, 300 suspected M30 fentanyl pills were seized. The value the drugs is approximately $10,200.

Shananda Fleming and Abraham Johnson were taken into custody. Fleming faces Felony First Degree Controlled Substance, Gross Misdemeanor False Name to Police, and Misdemeanor Driver’s License charges. Johnson faces Felony First Degree Controlled Substance charges.

Police say this is the fourth significant fentanyl seizure in Clay County since March.