National Guard Continues Working To Fortify Dam in Cavalier County

CAVALIER CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Work continues in Cavalier County, North Dakota to stabilize erosion on the Bourbanis Dam.

Members of the National Guard are continuing to use two Black Hawk helicopters to place one-ton sandbags to help fortify the dam.

Emergency managers say erosion stabilized overnight in the area that was sandbagged on Tuesday.

They say the remaining Tongue River dams are performing as designed and levels will be monitored closely as it warms up and snow melt continues in the upper watershed.

North Dakota Highway 5 remains closed to allow for staging of necessary supplies and equipment.