Plans For Natural Gas Pipeline Across North Dakota Are Scrapped

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — WBI Energy leaders say they won’t pursue plans to build a natural gas pipeline from western North Dakota’s oil patch to the eastern part of the state.

The unit of Bismarck-based MDU Resources Group says the project is not viable due to regulatory uncertainty, limited in-state demand and rising construction, labor and land-acquisition costs.

North Dakota’s Legislature set aside $150 million in federal coronavirus aid to help construct a trans-state pipeline, hoping to spur industrial development.

The head of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority says only Viking Gas Transmission applied for the grants.