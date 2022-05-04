Update: No explosives found after suspicious package report at Fargo mosque

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police and firefighters responded to the Islamic Center at 601 28th St. S shortly after noon Wednesday with the initial report describing the call as a hazardous materials investigation.

The investigation surrounded a suspicious package.

A police K9 alerted that more investigation was warranted. The Red River Regional Bomb Squad determined that the backpack did not contain any explosive material.

Nearby businesses were asked to shelter in place as a precaution.

The incident remains under investigation.