Wollans Exit Medora Musical For The Season Due To Vocal Issues

MEDORA, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’ve taken in the Medora Musical in the last few years, you are familiar with Chet and Candice Wollan.

He is the singing co-host of the show and she is part of the Burning Hills Singers.

The couple has announced that they are stepping away from the musical this season.

According to a social media post, Chet is dealing with some vocal medical issues and doctors say he shouldn’t put his voice through the stress of the summer and nightly shows.

In a statement, Medora Musical operators wish him a speedy, full recovery.

They say they are looking forward to welcoming a new co-host and Burning Hills Singer to fill their shoes this summer.

The musical begins the season on Wednesday, June 8.