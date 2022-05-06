LIVE: Dozens Of Homes Show Off Latest Trends At Spring Parade Of Homes

The Spring Parade Of Homes Runs The First 3 Weekends Of May

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The parade is a little smaller this year, but you can still check out dozens of home for the Spring Parade of Homes.

The parade kicks off Saturday and takes place over the first three weekends in May.

23 different builders will be showing off 47 different homes across 4 different cities.

Robert Leslie, Jr. with Designer Homes of Fargo-Moorhead says there are fewer homes in this year’s parade because the housing market is so strong there just aren’t as many available.

But he says people will still be able to find the inspiration for their dream home.

He adds, “People dream of new home ownership. It’s something that people have always had dear to their hearts. Being able to come and see what’s new and exciting, what might be really home to them

is what people really get excited about.”

Some of the top trends you’ll find in new homes this year include a mixture of texture, feature walls and feature custom ceilings.