LIVE: Moorhead Wants To Fund Activities To Bring People To Downtown & Riverfront

The Deadline To Submit Your Idea Is May 20th

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The city of Moorhead is looking for ideas on ways to make the most of the city’s downtown and riverfront areas.

And it’s willing to pay for the right idea.

The city put out what it calls a Call for Activation.

If you have an idea of an activity that could bring people out, the city wants to hear it.

The city commission has 25 thousand dollars in grant money they can use to support an event.

Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO at Downtown Moorhead Incorporated says they’re open to a wide variety of ideas.

He pointed to things like Moorhead Cruise Night, Frostival and the light tunnel as good examples.

He adds, “Hopefully we can fund a handful of projects. But I think that’s what it starts with. It starts with a couple and we see where we can build it from here.”

The deadline to submit your idea is May 20th. Click here if you think you have the perfect idea for Moorhead.