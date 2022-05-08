Gov. Burgum & Other State Officials To Tour Northeast Flooding on Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Gov. Doug Burgum will get a look at the flooding in northeast North Dakota first hand on Monday.

Burgum and other state officials will visit with leaders from Grafton and Cavalier about the flooding and reponse.

This week he authorized the use of two National Guard Black Hawk helicopters to place more than 200, 1-ton sandbags to stabilize the Bourbanis Dam upstream of Cavalier.

Minnesota National Guard responded to an assistance request from North Dakota and on Friday used a Chinook helicopter to place two 5-ton water pumps to relieve pressure on the dam.

Burgum will be joined by Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard and North Dakota Homeland Security Director Darin Hanson.