Mom charged in death of baby found in Mississippi River in 2003

RED WING, Minn. – A Red Wing, Minnesota woman has been charged in the death of her newborn who was abandoned at a lake nearly 20 years ago.

Fifty-year-old Jennifer Matter was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the December 2003 death of a newborn boy whose body was found in Frontenac on the shore of Lake Pepin.

According to court documents, Matter is also the mother of another infant, a girl, found in the Mississippi River in 1999.

Charges have not been filed in the earlier case, which is still under review.