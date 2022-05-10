Clay County Sheriff Empting to seek second term

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is running for reelection.

Empting was elected to his first term in 2018, when former Sheriff Bill Bergquist announced his retirement.

“In my first term as your Sheriff, I am confident I have proven myself as a strong law enforcement leader, successfully taking your Sheriff’s Office through some of the most difficult times in law enforcement history,” Empting said.

“These challenges have included a worldwide pandemic, anti-law enforcement movements, recruitment and retention of staff, and the loss of our mutual aid agreements with our North Dakota partners, to name just a few.”

Empting grew up in Dilworth and graduated from D-G-F High School. He previously worked as a police officer in Glyndon and Dilworth and is currently the Fire Chief in Dilworth.