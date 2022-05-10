Fargo-Moorhead prepares for Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

It's the largest single-day food drive in the nation for an easy way to donate goods that can help millions of Americans

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – With summer around the corner and the school year coming to a close, people might have to dig a little deeper into their pockets to feed their families.

Mail carriers and food pantries are encouraging people to leave non-perishable food items next to their mailbox Saturday.

“We’re always in need of peanut butter, canned fruits, canned vegetables, boxed meals, macaroni and cheese, you know, really anything like that and a good variety of that type of product is exactly what we’re looking for,” Great Plains Food Bank CEO Melissa Sobolik said.

The Great Plains Food Bank is ready for the country’s largest volunteer collection effort where mail carriers are as essential as ever.

“We try to get as much food as we can collect to stock the shelves and help everyone make it through the summer. It’s very important because school’s out, kids will be at home and they’ll need extra food for that,” Fargo Prairewood Mail Carrier Mike Fosberg said.

The items collected locally benefit the Great Plains Food Bank, Dorothy Day Food Pantry, Emergency Food and more pantries across the area.

“The actual food drive itself is just one day, Saturday, May 14. The virtual food drive actually goes on a little bit longer. So, you’ll probably have about a week. I think it’s open right now so you can give early. You can give into next week and then we will close that and tally it up as well,” Soblik said.

After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, those involved are happy to offer another hand to help feed a family.

“Everyone is about a paycheck away from needing it and again the pandemic kind of proved that. It’s just a deal where we wanna help out and i’m just glad to do it,” Fosberg said.

Sobolik adds this is the busiest time of year as kids will soon be out of school where they’ll have to rely on breakfasts and lunches at home.