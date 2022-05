Fargo Teen Killed In Crash Between Glyndon and Hawley Identified

CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A 19-year-old Fargo man is dead after a crash Monday night on Highway 10 between Hawley and Glyndon.

Minnesota State Patrol says Sandip Tamang was crossing the highway at 170th Street when his vehicle was hit by an SUV.

The crash happened around 6 p.m.

The driver of the SUV, 36-year-old Christopher Klabunde, of Ada, Minnesota, and his two passengers were not hurt.