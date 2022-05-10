Gov. Walz Signs Veterans Bill Into Law

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Gov Tim Walz has signed a bill to address veteran services and homelessness.

The state house passed the bill last Friday, one day after it cleared the senate.

It includes over $52 million for veterans affairs.

Sixteen point five million is being set aside for veterans’ homes.

Nearly $25 million will be given in the form of bonuses including two thousand dollars to around 48,000 eligible post 9/11 era veterans in Minnesota.

Gold Star families are also eligible for those bonuses.

The bill also includes funding for enlistment incentives in the Minnesota National Guard, of which Walz is a 24-year veteran.