Former Moorhead Teacher Jailed in Fargo on Child Porn Charges

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A former teacher at Moorhead Alternative Learning Center is jailed on child porn charges.

25-year-old Caleb Brush of Fargo was arrested earlier this month and is charged with two felonies in Cass County District Court.

The counts against Brush include: promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor and possession of certain prohibited materials.

Police in Fargo were tipped off that Brush had shared a number of child porn images through the Kik app last June.

Court records show Brush is expected in court on June 2nd for a preliminary hearing.