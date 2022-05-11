Pennington County, Minnesota Sheriff To Retire At End of Current Term

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — The sheriff of Pennington County, Minnesota will not seek re-election and announces his retirement.

Ray Kuznia has served as sheriff for 12 years.

His term is up on January 3, 2023.

The Pennington County Board Tuesday morning accepting Kuznia’s retirement at its meeting.

He says he is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

Candidates for the position can file for the office from May 17-31.