68-Year-Old Man Killed After Crashing, Landing in Pond Near Waubun, MN

MAHNOMEN CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 68-year-old man died just before noon in a single vehicle crash near Waubun.

The man was driving an SUV when he left Highway 113, hit the guardrail, entered the ditch, and landed in a small pond.

Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened about a mile east of Waubun.

The name of the victim has not been released.