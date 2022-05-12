Jaeger: Term-Limit Petitions Are Still Insufficient
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — A twenty-day correction period to make fixes by backers of a petition drive to term-limit North Dakota legislators is now over with no changes.
Secretary of State Al Jaeger says the petitions are still insufficient.
A letter submitted by attorneys hired by the term limits committee argues that there is no factual or legal basis to disqualify nearly 63% of the signatures submitted.
A review found the petitions were riddled with violations, including signatures that were “likely forged.”
Jaeger says he referred all violations of state law to Attorney General Drew Wrigley.