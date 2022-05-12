Pet Connection: Meet Tahiti

Tahiti is a loving girl who needs a home ASAP

Tahiti needs a home ASAP.

The 3 1/2-year-old Pittie has spent almost a year and a half with her foster mom. But she’s moving in about a month.

Tahiti needs a new home to stay in because she’s a One-der dog. That means she can’t be around other dogs. She has to be the only pet in her home. She wouldn’t do well at the 4 Luv of Dog shelter. She needs a home to call her own.

Whoever does take Tahiti in will get a wonderful companion. She LOVES all people. She’s great with kids. She’s kind, friendly and very outgoing. Tahiti is potty-trained. She’s got plenty of energy. She would make a wonderful companion in any home without a dog. Read this letter from her foster mother to Tahiti and try not to fall in love with her.

Help get Tahiti a home before it’s too late. If you or anyone you know might be a good match as a foster or permanent home, click here to learn more about her.