Two Concordia Grads Selected for Fulbright U.S. Student Program

Avyan Mejdeen and William Southworth

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Two recent Concordia College graduates are selected by the State Department to teach abroad through its Fulbright U.S. Student Program.

Avyan Mejdeen of Moorhead and William Southworth of Helena, Montana were awarded a Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship.

It is a nationally competitive award.

Mejdeen will be teaching in Kosovo in the fall.

She spent her childhood in Iraq before moving to Moorhead and graduating from Moorhead High School.

Following her assistantship, Mejdeen will be working in Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s D.C. office.

She plans to attend law school.

Southworth will teach English in Germany.

He is assistant teaching at a school in Spain.

Southworth plans on attending James Hopkins University to earn a Master of International Affairs degree.