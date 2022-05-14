UND’s commencement saw around 2000 students eligible for graduation

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)- UND’s commencement saw around 2000 students eligible for graduation.

Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force spoke to the 639 graduate and doctoral students, 1,128 bachelor’s degree candidates, 63 law graduates, and 69 receive their M.D. degree. An additional 13 law students who graduated in December were recognized at the School of Law commencement ceremony.

“The University of North Dakota is a widely recognized leader in fields that are near and dear to my heart, like engineering, unmanned aircraft systems, aviation, and especially you guessed it, space. It’s no coincidence that UND was the very first university the Space Force signed a university partnership agreement with,” said Gen. John W “Jay” Raymond, Chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force.

Attendees were also treated to a concert.